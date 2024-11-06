Bond Girlathon : Results 10/15/2024 : New contests 11/6/2024

Good to be back and on track for Bond girls. Here we go.

Results

This week.

Caterina Murino (Solange Dimitrios) vs Olga Kurylenko (Camille Montes)

Solange Dimitrios

Actress:Catherina Murino
Nationality:Italian
Bond Movie:Casino Royale (2006)

Synopsis:

Solange Dimitrios was the wife of Alex Dimitrios, a villain working for Le Chiffre. She joined Alex at a poker table, but was dismissed for being several hours late, and instead sat bored at the bar. At the end of the evening, her husband’s Aston Martin DB5 was brought round by the valet, and she went to get in. However, Bond had won the car in their poker game, and he used his charm to tempt her back to his place for a drink.

Caterina Murino

VS

Camille Montes

Actress:Olga Kurylenko
Nationality:French
Bond Movie:Quantum of Solace (2008)

Synopsis:

Camille Montes was a Bolivian agent who’s family was murdered by General Medrano. She slept with Medrano’s business acquaintance Dominic Greene to try and get close enough to Medrano to enact revenge. The plan failed and she was almost killed, so Camille teamed up with Bond to kill Medrano and Greene.

Olga Kurylenko

Gemma Arterton (Strawberry Fields) vs Berenice Marlohe (Sévérine)

Strawberry Fields

Actress:Gemma Arterton
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:Quantum of Solace (2008)

Synopsis:

Strawberry Fields was an MI6 office worker in Bolivia at the British consulate. She was tasked with ensuring that James Bond flew back home, but she ultimately failed. She spent the night with Bond and went with him to Dominic Greene’s fundraiser, helping him escape by tripping one of Green’s henchmen. Greene got his revenge by leaving her dead on Bond’s bed, covered in oil from head to toe, in a throwback to Jill Masterson from Goldfinger.

Gemma Arterton

VS

Sévérine

Actress:Bérénice Marlohe
Nationality:French
Bond Movie:Skyfall (2012)

Synopsis:

Sévérine was a captive of Raoul Silva’s, who had taken her out of the Macau sex trade at a young age. Bond met Sévérine at a casino and convinced her that he could kill Silva and let her go free if she helped him out. After killing her bodyguards, Bond managed to escape the casino and travelled with Sévérine to Silva’s private Island. The pair were caught, and for her betrayal, Silva placed a glass of Scotch on Sévérine’s head and asked Bond to shoot it off. Bond purposefully missed, but Silva shot her in the head anyway, killing her and knocking off the Scotch. Bond coldly commented that it was a waste of good Scotch.

Berenice Marlohe

