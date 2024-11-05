No. In Case You’re Wondering, IMAO Is Offering Nothing

Posted by on

BYOB.

Nolte: Georgetown Students Offered Post-Election Legos and Cocoa in ‘Self-Care Suite
Breitbart | 11/05/2024 | John Nolte

Students at Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy will have access to Legos, cocoa, and coloring books in a post-Election Day “Self-Care Suite.”

“In an email to McCourt students,” reports the Free Press, “Jaclyn Clevenger, the school’s director of student engagement, introduced the school’s post-election ‘Self-Care Suite.’”

“In recognition of these stressful times,” she adds, “all McCourt community members are welcome to gather. . . in the 3rd floor Commons to take a much-needed break, joining us for mindfulness activities and snacks throughout the day.”

These are adults we’re talking about, right?

1
0

13 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.