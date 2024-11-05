No. In Case You’re Wondering, IMAO Is Offering Nothing

BYOB.
Nolte: Georgetown Students Offered Post-Election Legos and Cocoa in ‘Self-Care Suite‘
Breitbart | 11/05/2024 | John Nolte
Students at Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy will have access to Legos, cocoa, and coloring books in a post-Election Day “Self-Care Suite.”
“In an email to McCourt students,” reports the Free Press, “Jaclyn Clevenger, the school’s director of student engagement, introduced the school’s post-election ‘Self-Care Suite.’”
“In recognition of these stressful times,” she adds, “all McCourt community members are welcome to gather. . . in the 3rd floor Commons to take a much-needed break, joining us for mindfulness activities and snacks throughout the day.”
These are adults we’re talking about, right?
Wish John Wayne was still here to throw “I can’t swim” into the pond.
Grow up, y’all.
What!! No Power Naps?
I feel like there is a Vince Vaughn sequel to Wedding Crashers here.
BYOB. Bring your own Books? Wasn’t Walruskkk a librarian?
Bring you own bacon is what it means I am certain.
It’s my party, and I’ll cry if I want to…
It’s the School of Public Policy no less. These rugged stoics are hoping to be the people at the decision point when disaster strikes your town.
Trump wins ..Trump wins!
And he wants me to be his Secretary of Satire..but I told him I’m not very good at it and so I recommended Oppo.
I’d Opp’d for:
Underwearsecretary of State
Minister Without Pantfolio
Ambassador at Largo
Permanent Under-Secretary
And Mika will be totally impressed and dump what’s his name.
I’d like to be permanently under a secretary.
And you can have food delivered right to you under her..those people will deliver anywhere nowadays.
In her case, Dour-Dash.