No. In Case You’re Wondering, IMAO Is Offering Nothing

Nolte: Georgetown Students Offered Post-Election Legos and Cocoa in ‘Self-Care Suite‘

Breitbart | 11/05/2024 | John Nolte

Students at Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy will have access to Legos, cocoa, and coloring books in a post-Election Day “Self-Care Suite.”

“In an email to McCourt students,” reports the Free Press, “Jaclyn Clevenger, the school’s director of student engagement, introduced the school’s post-election ‘Self-Care Suite.’”

“In recognition of these stressful times,” she adds, “all McCourt community members are welcome to gather. . . in the 3rd floor Commons to take a much-needed break, joining us for mindfulness activities and snacks throughout the day.”