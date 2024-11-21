Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Tweety Bird Elected To Congress Posted by Oppo on 21 November 2024, 1:00 pm Daffy Demands “Hoo-Hoo” To Enter Women’s Bathroom Yosemite Trump: Melania Examined by FBI in New Shorts Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
How the FBI got into those new shorts, I don’t know…
The level of congressional discourse rises immediately…