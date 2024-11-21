Straight Line of the Day: If British Infrastructure Were To Collapse …

Russian state television: “All it takes is three missiles and British civilization will collapse.”
beholdisraelchannel | 19 Nov 2024 | Amir Tsarfati Telegran

Russian state television showed the countries in Europe that will be hit by nuclear weapons if the war intensifies:

