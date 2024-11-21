Straight Line of the Day: If British Infrastructure Were To Collapse …

Russian state television: “All it takes is three missiles and British civilization will collapse.”
beholdisraelchannel | 19 Nov 2024 | Amir Tsarfati Telegran
Russian state television showed the countries in Europe that will be hit by nuclear weapons if the war intensifies:
…who would notice…
… it would put a severe crimp in their program to imprison wrongthink…
Someone over on a news forum said that British teeth look like “a vandalized graveyard.” I’ve been waiting for a chance to use that.
Would Australia’s fragile truce with emus be altered?
… look for an increased demand for Flesh and Chips.
…It will further delay the production of the next season of Red Dwarf.
The murder rate might drop in Midsommer…
Great series. I’m undecided as to which Barnaby has grown on me more. I like them both. Both pathologists were aces.
…The One Half Beatles would write a song about it.
A Hard Days Nuke..and become radio active again. FM only.
“It’s been a Hard Days’ Nuke
And I’ve been twerking like a Putin
It’s been an odd, gay fight
And should be famous, like Rasputin
But when I get Hamas news
It seems to target the Jews
You know Ophelia had it right…
When I’m homo
Everyone seems so Far Right…
TSA
Feeling you legally’s tight!”
Imagine there’s no country
It’s easy if you fry
Three missiles? It’s just a flesh wound!
“Song Parody’s are tight”
Demand for Periwinkle blue caravans would skyrocket. But say no to any dags offered.
If British Infrastructure Were To Collapse …
…we’d have ourselves a nice game of chicken.
…we’d lose our best source of good mystery novels.