They Didn’t Tell Me Exactly Why They Wanted Me To Wear a Monitor While Swimming, So I Said “What the Heck?” Posted by Oppo on 21 November 2024, 11:00 am Their label: “WWTP”? What Will This Prove? World Without Toilet Paper? Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
It puts the monitor on or it gets the hose.
Pardon my methanogenesis. Oops! And archaea.
Rule of thumb (either one)
When swimming in the Bermuda Triangle in this situation, always start swimming parallel to all the sharks to increase your survival chances.
Where Would Tankdemon Park.
CayleyGraph never disappoints.
What happened in 2015?
I think that was the year I forgot the gmail password I was using for my WordPress password recovery, so I couldn’t use my CayleyGraph WordPress account to post here.
Anywhere he wants?
Some will claim it stands for “Waste Water Treatment Plant.”
But that would be incorrect!
QUIZ
Choose the correct meaning for “WWTP”:
(a) “Why Waste Toxic Plants?”
(b) “Woke Women Teach Pansies”
(c) “Western Washington Tolerates Potheads”
(d) “Willie Wonka Takes Portland”
(e) “World War Three Please”
I could offer more choices but they’d probably confuse the issue.
Will Weaponize The Pee…
Well, that has always been understood from the outset.
Multi-pull Choice
Only the spawn of Satan swims upstream here…
Wealthy Women’s Talking Points, but that be affluent discharge.
+1