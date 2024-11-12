Welcome to IMAO! Have You Lost Weight? You’re Looking Much Thinner. Posted by Oppo on 12 November 2024, 11:00 am Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Fat Jerry Nadler:
“You talkin to me, (looking around) you talkin to me? ..you Fascist Nazi Right Wing Garbage”!
“You’re looking a bit shadier as well, Em…”
Why, yes, thank you for noticing! Must be the Michelle Obama K-12 homegrown carrott/radiccio/parsnip diet … known to compel people to just … well … NOT EAT!
No, I’m just hanging out with fatter people.
It’s my John Lithgow impersonation.