Straight Line of the Day: What Can Be Expected at a Meeting of Biden and Trump?

Biden, Trump set to meet Wednesday in Oval Office
CBS News | November 9, 2024
President Biden and President-elect Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday, the White House announced on Saturday.
The meeting will be held at 11 a.m. local time…
Violent rhetoric:
Joe- “I would still like to take you behind a barn somewhere and knock your teeth out”!
Trump (laughing uncontrollably)
“0k, you skinny bastard, how about we meet in the octagon I will knock you out with one arm tied behind my back!”
First of all, Jill will be sitting in to control the dialog…
Trump: “And, um, why is the Easter Bunny here? He’s Yuge!”
Trump will wisely refuse any offered food or drink.
Biden will attempt a 2 foot putt with a 4 wood and will come up a bit short.
“His wood has always come up short”
– Jill Biden –
Don’t be caddie.
Will they check Joe for a suicide vest?
Probably. But they’re going to miss the “bomb” in his depends.
Oh, even a Pope can notice that.
I don’t know but I’m pretty sure nobody expects the Spanish Inquisition.
“Spanish Inquisition” = How Biden Pronounces “We’ll Span This Incredible Transition”
“Inauguration” = How Biden Pronounces “In Awe of Your Vote Generation”
“C’mon Man!” = “Common Man?”
Like Appomattox, only this time the defeated belligerent has no class.
“Welcome to the party, Pal!”
— McClean
Biden will have a 10 am lid and not show up.
Trump will bring gifts: An Etch-A-Sketch for Hunter, and Candy Land for Brandon.
Hunter’s Etch-A-Sketch works in reverse.
Brandon: Well, this reminds me of that time with ‘ol Corn Pop …
Trump: SQUIRREL!!
KJP: Now, this meeting never happened.
Trump should show up dressed like Gen. MacArthur, and when he enters the room, declare “I have returned.”
There’s always the chance Biden will finish a sentence he started during their debate. How much sense it makes is anyone’s guess.