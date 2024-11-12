Straight Line of the Day: What Can Be Expected at a Meeting of Biden and Trump?

Biden, Trump set to meet Wednesday in Oval Office
CBS News | November 9, 2024

President Biden and President-elect Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday, the White House announced on Saturday.

The meeting will be held at 11 a.m. local time…

  1. Violent rhetoric:
    Joe- “I would still like to take you behind a barn somewhere and knock your teeth out”!
    Trump (laughing uncontrollably)
    “0k, you skinny bastard, how about we meet in the octagon I will knock you out with one arm tied behind my back!”

    • “Spanish Inquisition” = How Biden Pronounces “We’ll Span This Incredible Transition”

      “Inauguration” = How Biden Pronounces “In Awe of Your Vote Generation”

      “C’mon Man!” = “Common Man?”

