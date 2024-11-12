I’m Not Claiming “Without Evidence” That Our Election Systems Suck

Four Counties In MI Find Over 26K Votes Days After The Election—Several Seats Flip From Democrat To Republican, Including One MI House Seat

Gateway Pundit | 11/11/24 | Patty Murray

On Friday, the state of Michigan, which arguably has the most untrustworthy Secretary of State in America, added 26,662 unreported votes to its unofficial vote total from four counties after canvassers reportedly discovered the stunning discrepancies.

Kent County, formerly a red county, discovered a whopping 13,795 unreported votes. Kalamazoo County, home to Western MI University and Kalamazoo College, discovered 6,691 previously unreported votes. Calhoun County blamed their discovery of 4,602 votes on a “software glitch.” When northern Michigan’s Leelanau County’s results were first revealed, it looked like Democrats had won almost every race, which would solidify the belief that Democrats were able to turn the popular vacation community solidly blue. But not so fast—days after the Nov. 5 election, 1,574 unreported votes were discovered that had not added to the original count, flipping almost every race thought to have been won by a Democrat to a Republican candidate.

In Leelanau County, several key races, like the three Leelanau County board of commissioners spots, showed Democrats sweeping Republicans at the polls. The important local drain commissioner, which previously showed the Democrat winning by a landslide, was flipped to give the Republican candidate a resounding victory.