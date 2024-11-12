Pay IMAO a Million Dollars — It’s Not Like You’re Paying FrankJ a Million Dollars!

Oprah: ‘I Was Paid Nothing, Ever’ by Harris Campaign… So What Was That Million Dollars?
PJ Media | 11/12/24 | Stephen Green
Well, this is awkward.
After Federal Election Commission filings showed that the Harris-Walz campaign paid a cool million to Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Productions company for the town hall where Oprah endorsed Harris, Oprah denied it.
Caught on a backstreet by one of those TMZ video crews and asked if it was true that “they paid you a million dollars for the endorsement for Kamala,” Oprah replied, “Not true. I was paid nothing, ever.”
“The campaign paid for the production costs of ‘Unite for America,’ a live-streaming event that took place Sept. 19 outside Detroit, Mich.,” a spokesperson for Harpo said, trying to clear things up. “Oprah Winfrey was at no point during the campaign paid a personal fee, nor did she receive a fee from Harpo.”
Technically, that’s the truth. But only technically.
It was Winfrey’s production company that received the seven-figure check. But Harpo is owned by Winfrey. For all intents and purposes, Harpo IS Oprah.
The FEC paperwork shows that Harpo was paid for “EVENT PRODUCTION,” not for Winfrey’s endorsement. But does 94 minutes of unscripted, live television, produced on a small set, really cost a million dollars to produce? Or was Oprah’s “personal fee” just part of the overhead?
It’s typical Hollywood accounting – hide the beans through a Byzantine series of alleged expenses, until they are safe in an off-shore account…
Kamala:
“It’s true my fellow Hindus, I mean Americans, and Chico was really Groucho and Gummo was really Zeppo and Zeppo was really Harpo.”
Technicality ass covering.
….asses.
Plural.
;-/
Is Winfrey’s ass that big?
HUH says huh?
Oprah’s ass is so big…
How big is it?
Should be a Straight Line of the Day.
Off topic: I wonder how that neighbor of Walrus’s who said he was “voting against fascism” is going to deal with all the coming fascism? Black-out curtains for four years?
Me, to Walrus:
“I say, ho-ho-home boy:”
Harpo is to Oprah as Finkle is to Einhorn
Ophrah’s just pissed that she put the big “O” into a LOSER.