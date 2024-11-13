Bond Girlathon :11/6/2024 Results and 11/13/2024 Matches

Hi everyone. These will be the last of the first round matches for this conference. Next week we will go onto the second round matches. Remember, every girl will play each other at least once so stay on top of the matches. Also, the site used for the information on the character and actress does not cover the last two Bond films so the format of the info is going be a bit different for those actresses. Please be aware of this and don’t blame the messenger. On to the matches.
Results
|Caterina Murino
|No Preference
|Olga Kurylenko
|142
|2
|91
|Gemma Arterton
|No Preference
|Berenice Marlohe
|199
|1
|28
Week of 11/13/2024
Tonia Sotiropoulou (Bond’s Lover) vs Lea Seydoux (Madelaine Swann)
Actress: Tonia Sotiropoulou Nationality: Greek Bond Movie: Skyfall (2012)
Synopsis:
Tonia Sotiropoulou was credited only as “Bond’s lover”, and appeared in a brief scene with no lines or conversation with Bond. They made love, and were then shown lying on a bed, Bond drinking a beer. She is the only girl on this list that didn’t have a speaking role, and is perhaps the least memorable of all Bond girls.
VS
First appearance Spectre (2015) Last appearance No Time to Die (2021) Portrayed by Léa Seydoux
Madeleine Swann is a complex character introduced in the James Bond film Spectre. Madeline Swann is the daughter of Mr. White (Jesper Christensen), a member of the criminal organization SPECTRE.
Swann studied at the University of Oxford and at Sorbonne University, and later worked with Doctors Without Borders.[1] By the time of Spectre she is working as a psychiatrist at a private clinic in the Austrian Alps.
Dying of thallium poisoning, White tells James Bond (Daniel Craig) to protect his daughter from SPECTRE, so Bond goes to see her at the clinic. Although Swann is initially hesitant to trust Bond, she agrees to share information about SPECTRE and help Bond take the organization down. The two gradually fall in love, and Bond ultimately leaves MI6 to be with her after arresting Blofeld.
Monica Belluci (Lucia Sciarra) vs Ana de Armas (Paloma)
Born Monica Anna Maria Bellucci
30 September 1964 (age 60)
Città di Castello, Umbria, Italy
Occupations Actressfashion model
Instructed by his former superior M, James Bond is assigned to trace notorious assassin Marco Sciarra, kill him, and attend his funeral, knowing his womanizing ways will get him the answers he needs there rather from the assassin himself. Bond travels to Mexico and successfully kills Sciarra, failing his plan of targeting a stadium for a terrorist attack.
VS
Ana Celia de Armas Caso (born 30 April 1988) is a Cuban-Spanish actress. She portrayed the Bond Girl Paloma in No Time to Die.
An agent of the CIA, James Bond, meets Paloma at the El Nido Bar after agreeing to Felix Leiter‘s request to go there in order to retrieve the scientist Valdo Obruchev, who has been captured by SPECTRE from a MI6 laboratory. To Bond’s bemusement, Paloma tells him that she has had only three weeks of training, though she nevertheless seems confident in her skills. She works together with Bond to infiltrate the party which is being held in the bar, though it turns out to secretly be a trap to capture and kill Bond. Bond ends up in a spotlight and sprayed with nanobots created from Project Heracles, though it ultimately transpires that Obruchev reprogrammed the nanobots to kill members of SPECTRE instead. In the ensuing chaos, Bond and Paloma manage to capture Obruchev, evading Nomi, an MI6 agent who had been sent with the same objective.