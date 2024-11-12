Caption This! Posted by walruskkkch on 12 November 2024, 10:00 am Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
I’m a loser and I’m not what I appear to be.
“What have I done to deserve such a fate?
I realize I was too leftist too late
And so it true pride comes before the falls
I’m telling you so that you don’t choose Walz””
“We are Two middle-class Walz and Crazy Guys!”
Caption to photo of Kamala:
Folks, this is my last kamala-logue:
I’ve been praying to the Lord Shiva that Joe will die before Jan. 20 and I will become the first female POTUS!!
(thunderous applaud heard from all Ivy League schools and the Left Coast with tears of joy not seen since Oprah cried in front of Obama)
“… and then I said, “I may go left, I may fake right, but remember, I’m totally unencumbered by what has been – Brat out!”…”
“I always stick both fingers in the air to check the mood of the people. Unfortunately, the air conditioner always fools me…”
“Missed it by that much.”
“I conducted an excellent campaign…”
“And that my friends is how to blow 1.2 billion dollars!”
Suck on these, Joe.
Usually, when you refer to somebody as a “political whore” you are speaking metaphorically.
Usually.
Willy Brown’s Willy was THIS LONG!!!!! You’d have done it too.
You may be speaking, but no one is listening.
“I’m done!”
https://i0.wp.com/www.imao.us/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/Im-Done-Kamala.gif?resize=480%2C200&ssl=1
Okay, who put these ugly flags behind me?
Who put the big ugly in front of those beautiful flags??
FIFY
America told me to exit stage left. Which way is that?
“Trump put it this far up my A**!”