Welcome to IMAO! Robes. Funny Hair. This Is How Leftists See the Future. Posted by Oppo on 27 November 2024, 11:00 am
I’m not sure it’s leftists, they seem to be depicting home ownership and low homelessness. I think this may be more of a game plan for the brain slugs.
Apparently only 12.5% manage to escape…
Always running the numbers.
Log-on’s Run.
In Progressive Paradise, numbers run you…
What matters is not how many people vote, what matters is Stalin’s going to kill you.