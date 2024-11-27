Bond Girlathon : Results 11/20/2024 : New Matches 11/27/2024

Posted by on

Got the results and the new matches for you. Enjoy.

Results

Diana RiggNo PreferenceCatherine Schell
196025
2 – 0 – 00 – 2 – 0

Jane SeymourNo PreferenceAngela Scoular
21412
2 – 0 – 00 – 2 – 0

Week of 11/27/2024

Gloria Hendry vs Britt Ekland

Gloria Hendry (Rosie Carver) vs Britt Ekland (Mary Goodnight)

ContestantRecordTotal Score
Gloria Hendry0 – 1 – 029 – 0 – 196

Rosie Carver

Actress:Gloria Hendry
Nationality:American
Bond Movie:Live and Let Die (1973)

Synopsis:

Rosie Carver was an inept and incompetent double agent, working for the CIA and for heroin baron Dr. Kananga. She checked into Bond’s hotel room as Mrs. Bond, and said she would take him to the spot where Bains, another MI6 agent, was killed. While picnicking near the area, Bond confronts Rosie, revealing that he knows she is working for Kanaga. Bond threatens to kill her, and Rosie runs away, only to be killed by a hidden gun in one of Kanaga’s scarecrows.

Gloria Hendry

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Score
Britt Ekland0 – 1 – 091 – 1 – 119
Mary Goodnight

Actress:Britt Ekland
Nationality:Swedish
Bond Movie:The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

Synopsis:

Mary Goodnight was Bond’s assistant in Hong Kong, and previously his secretary in London. She helps Bond to locate Miss Anders, the girlfriend of hitman Scaramanga. The two almost spend the night together on multiple occasions, and at one point Goodnight is embarrassingly shoved into a cupboard when Miss Anders pays Bond a surprise visit. Goodnight is eventually kidnapped by Scaramanga, but after Bond kills him, Goodnight helps Bond escape his Island.

Britt Ekland

Who do you prefer?
37 votes · 37 answers
Vote

Maud Adams (Octopussy / Andrea Anders) vs Madeline Smith (Miss Caruso)

ContestantRecordTotal Score
Maud Adams1 – 0 – 0119 – 1 – 91
Andrea Anders
Octopussy

Actress:Maud Adams
Nationality:Swedish
Bond Movie:Octopussy (1983)

Synopsis:

Octopussy ran an all-women floating island, the girls of which were acrobats for a circus that was a front for a jewellery smuggling operation. She was a partner in crime with Kamal Khan, who stole the jewellery for himself and tried to kill Octopussy. Octopussy saved Bond’s life, and Bond repaid the debt by saving hers. After killing Khan, Bond and Octopussy sail into the sunset, with the acrobat girls rowing for them.

Actress:Maud Adams
Nationality:Swedish
Bond Movie:The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

Synopsis:

Miss Anders was the girlfriend of Francisco Scaramanga, the $1 million a shot assassin, the man with the golden gun. She sent a golden bullet to MI6 with 007 engraved on the side, so that it would be thought that Scaramanga had Bond on his hit list. Miss Anders was hoping that Bond would respond to the threat and kill Scaramanga, freeing her from his possession. However, Scaramanga learnt of her betrayal and shot her through the heart.

Maud Adams

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Score
Madeline Smith1 – 0 – 0196 – 0 – 29
Miss Caruso

Actress:Madeline Smith
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:Live and Let Die (1973)

Synopsis:

Miss Caruso was an agent of the Italian Secret Service. She was asleep with Bond at his home when, just before 6am, the doorbell rang. Bond answered the door to find M, who announced an urgent mission. He also casually mentioned that the Italian’s were complaining about their missing agent, Miss Caruso. In a scene lit with humour, Bond continually distracts M to avoid him finding Caruso, with a little help from Miss Moneypenny, who had accompanied M.

Madeline Smith

Who do you prefer?
36 votes · 36 answers
Vote

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.