Bond Girlathon : Results 11/20/2024 : New Matches 11/27/2024

Results
|Diana Rigg
|No Preference
|Catherine Schell
|196
|0
|25
|2 – 0 – 0
|0 – 2 – 0
|Jane Seymour
|No Preference
|Angela Scoular
|214
|1
|2
|2 – 0 – 0
|0 – 2 – 0
Week of 11/27/2024
Gloria Hendry vs Britt Ekland
Gloria Hendry (Rosie Carver) vs Britt Ekland (Mary Goodnight)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Score
|Gloria Hendry
|0 – 1 – 0
|29 – 0 – 196
Actress: Gloria Hendry Nationality: American Bond Movie: Live and Let Die (1973)
Synopsis:
Rosie Carver was an inept and incompetent double agent, working for the CIA and for heroin baron Dr. Kananga. She checked into Bond’s hotel room as Mrs. Bond, and said she would take him to the spot where Bains, another MI6 agent, was killed. While picnicking near the area, Bond confronts Rosie, revealing that he knows she is working for Kanaga. Bond threatens to kill her, and Rosie runs away, only to be killed by a hidden gun in one of Kanaga’s scarecrows.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Score
|Britt Ekland
|0 – 1 – 0
|91 – 1 – 119
Actress: Britt Ekland Nationality: Swedish Bond Movie: The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)
Synopsis:
Mary Goodnight was Bond’s assistant in Hong Kong, and previously his secretary in London. She helps Bond to locate Miss Anders, the girlfriend of hitman Scaramanga. The two almost spend the night together on multiple occasions, and at one point Goodnight is embarrassingly shoved into a cupboard when Miss Anders pays Bond a surprise visit. Goodnight is eventually kidnapped by Scaramanga, but after Bond kills him, Goodnight helps Bond escape his Island.
Maud Adams (Octopussy / Andrea Anders) vs Madeline Smith (Miss Caruso)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Score
|Maud Adams
|1 – 0 – 0
|119 – 1 – 91
Actress: Maud Adams Nationality: Swedish Bond Movie: Octopussy (1983)
Synopsis:
Octopussy ran an all-women floating island, the girls of which were acrobats for a circus that was a front for a jewellery smuggling operation. She was a partner in crime with Kamal Khan, who stole the jewellery for himself and tried to kill Octopussy. Octopussy saved Bond’s life, and Bond repaid the debt by saving hers. After killing Khan, Bond and Octopussy sail into the sunset, with the acrobat girls rowing for them.
Actress: Maud Adams Nationality: Swedish Bond Movie: The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)
Synopsis:
Miss Anders was the girlfriend of Francisco Scaramanga, the $1 million a shot assassin, the man with the golden gun. She sent a golden bullet to MI6 with 007 engraved on the side, so that it would be thought that Scaramanga had Bond on his hit list. Miss Anders was hoping that Bond would respond to the threat and kill Scaramanga, freeing her from his possession. However, Scaramanga learnt of her betrayal and shot her through the heart.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Score
|Madeline Smith
|1 – 0 – 0
|196 – 0 – 29
Actress: Madeline Smith Nationality: English Bond Movie: Live and Let Die (1973)
Synopsis:
Miss Caruso was an agent of the Italian Secret Service. She was asleep with Bond at his home when, just before 6am, the doorbell rang. Bond answered the door to find M, who announced an urgent mission. He also casually mentioned that the Italian’s were complaining about their missing agent, Miss Caruso. In a scene lit with humour, Bond continually distracts M to avoid him finding Caruso, with a little help from Miss Moneypenny, who had accompanied M.
