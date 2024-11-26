IRS to IMAO: “We Need a More Detailed Description of Intern Activities Than Just ‘Stuff’ “ Posted by Oppo on 26 November 2024, 5:00 pm Source (Upper right: My whole day yesterday, as far as I can remember.) Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
“Well, there were also “things”…
Whenever I ask them to hang out, they say they are “busy”, but when I try to talk to them and ask them what they’ve been up to, they just say “nothing”.