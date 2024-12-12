They’re Very Thorough, and Very Accountable

Why does Congress call upon these agencies to provide information, when they know they will not if it doesn’t suit them? Why do they fund them? Who is in charge?
Trump shooting task force releases final report, accuses agencies of failing to produce docs
https://justthenews.com | 12/20/2024 | Misty Severi
In the second shooting, lawmakers noted that there were “critical vulnerabilities” in the security of the golf course, but said federal agencies including the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) did not provide further information it needed on the preparation and response to the shooting.
In its final report, the House task force investigating the assassination attempts against President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday accused multiple government agencies, including the U.S. Secret Service (USSS), of failing to produce documents it requested for its probe.
One million dollars off your next budget for each document you did not produce.
Who is in charge?
Shush. Just cook your dinner and watch some TV.
“It’s a big club and you ain’t in it.” -George Carlin
It’s certainly a target-rich environment…