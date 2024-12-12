They’re Very Thorough, and Very Accountable

Trump shooting task force releases final report, accuses agencies of failing to produce docs

https://justthenews.com | 12/20/2024 | Misty Severi

In the second shooting, lawmakers noted that there were “critical vulnerabilities” in the security of the golf course, but said federal agencies including the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) did not provide further information it needed on the preparation and response to the shooting.

In its final report, the House task force investigating the assassination attempts against President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday accused multiple government agencies, including the U.S. Secret Service (USSS), of failing to produce documents it requested for its probe.