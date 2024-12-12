Christmas Party Posted by Oppo on 12 December 2024, 5:00 pm (When comediennes were funny.) The worst thing about Christmas parties is having to find a new job the next day.– Phyllis Diller Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related 2
Oh behave Fang!
I can watch Ruth Buzzi all day. Political commentators like Chelsea Handler can kiss my grits!
I always avoided work Christmas parties unless they were mandatory.
Even then I found reason to leave early.
…There was one Christmas Party in 1991 that worked out ok… But I digress.