Straight Line of the Day: How Much Damage Can Biden Do in One Month?

Federal Judge Stops Biden Agencies from Opening Obamacare to Illegal Aliens
Breitbart | 10 Dec 2024 | John Binder
Biden Gave Iran $10 Billion in Sanctions Relief Days After Trump Won Election
Breitbart | 12/10/2024 | Joel B. Pollak
Biden to cancel even more student debt, prioritize Ukraine aid and Gaza cease-fire in final weeks: Chief of Staff
NY Post | 12/10/2024 | Diana Glebova
Done Deal: U.S. Loans Ukraine $20 Billion Ahead of Biden’s Departure
Breitbart | 12/11/2024 | Simon Kent
Hand him some ice cream and take him to the beach, and we’ll be okay…
…I hear Angola is really nice this time of year…
“Hold my ice cream cone…” – J. Biden
Brandon:
“I am writing another E.O., as I stutter, to free all the slaves..with reparations!”
… unwittingly signs Mancipation Proclamation.
It would explain why he was caught asking if there were any buyers for Florida…
Have you ever watched the TV series, “Blowdown?” Compared to Biden, it’s demolition kindergarten.
Like he is the one actually doing these things.
He’ll start WWIV if he’s able.
After the transformation to Wehrmahct II our military could invade French Lick Indiana with the Leftwaffles and a few Panzie divisions.