Straight Line of the Day: How Much Damage Can Biden Do in One Month?

Posted by on

Federal Judge Stops Biden Agencies from Opening Obamacare to Illegal Aliens
Breitbart | 10 Dec 2024 | John Binder

Biden Gave Iran $10 Billion in Sanctions Relief Days After Trump Won Election
Breitbart   | 12/10/2024 | Joel B. Pollak

Biden to cancel even more student debt, prioritize Ukraine aid and Gaza cease-fire in final weeks: Chief of Staff
NY Post | 12/10/2024 | Diana Glebova
Done Deal: U.S. Loans Ukraine $20 Billion Ahead of Biden’s Departure
Breitbart | 12/11/2024 | Simon Kent

10 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.