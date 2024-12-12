Welcome to IMAO! I Have Here a Paper Signed By the IRS and FBI, Promising That They Will Both Leave Me Alone for the Rest of My Life Posted by Oppo on 12 December 2024, 11:00 am . . . if I voted for Kamala. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related 1
*Offer void in the continental United States, unless accompanied by an adult…
**Mandatory genetic testing and facial recognition scanning required…
Man:
“Not only am I a free man now with these divorce papers but also an Origami Expert. Watch as I turn the papers into a drone and scare people in New Jersey!”
“I’ll have a piece in my time…”
“…for the Rest of My Life” might require elucidation.
This would even embarass a Nigerian Prince.