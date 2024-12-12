Cartoons and Memes

Posted by on

“Hi Mr. Walrus. Ready for some sport?”

“I’m up for some caber tossing, if you know what I mean.”

“Sorry, no clue.”

“Story of my life.”

Winner

3.

This week.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Which one is funniest?
48 votes · 48 answers
Vote

2 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.