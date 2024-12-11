You Know What the Great Thing About Halitosis Is? If You Have It, It Only Affects Other People. More Diseases Should Be That Way. Posted by Oppo on 11 December 2024, 5:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Don’t hold your breath (except around me, buddy!)…
Halitosis – the inventor of ‘arms-length transactions.’
Also helps during Covid lockdowns.
Definitely keeps those sassy interns from becoming too flirtatious.
I never noticed their bad breath.
“Not tonight, honey. You stink.”