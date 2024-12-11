Swiped Off the Internet: Dialog

Democrats to Americans: “Americans are deplorable. White Americans are Nazis. Americans are ignorant and the worst people and country on Earth.
Americans: “F* you!”
Democrats: “What happened? Where is the love from these ignorant, knuckle-dragging morons?”
Americans: “F* you!”
No need to be vulgar, just vote against them, early and often…
I don’t think they understand polite diplomacy anymore, nor do I think the system is legitimate enough to make it effective. Sometimes a little cursing and maybe a punch to the face is the correct answer.
Rumor is the Ignorant, Knuckle-Dragging Morons have formed a political party.
Hmmmm. I might consider joining IKDM if ever IMAO boots me out.
Boots you out? We are considering making you an unpaid contributor.
Not just “F* you!”
F* you, sideways!
(I disagree, Bob. Get them off our planet.)
The browbeatings will continue as it had worked so well in the past.