Straight Line of the Day: Things You Might Hear From Either Your Doctor or Your Bartender Posted by Oppo on 11 December 2024, 12:00 pm "I assume you've had all your shots." "You're gonna keep drinking? Pay up front."
Bartender or proctologist: “Round again?”
“What’s your birth date?”
Bartender or surgeon: “Closing time!”
Out you pixies go through the door or out the window!
Maybe that’s just my doctor.
“Let’s not worry to much about your prostate issue, for now.”
“What’s troubling you, buddy?”
You can get dressed now.
It’s just money, right? Right?
Okay, you’re cut off.
Here, try some of this. And, careful on your way out – that last step is a doozy!
Would you like us to call you a cab?
You don’t have to go home but you can’t stay here.
Bartender or Mohel:
All my income comes from tips.
When your doctor is gay and you didn’t realize: “Bend over and cough punk!”
When your bartender is gay and you didn’t realize: “Bend over or pay punk!”
Your liver bought my boat. A new one will pay for my kids college.
For the last time, two fingers cost the same as one finger twice.
Oh, you’ll be cured of what ails ya, just think of paralysis or death as side effects.
“Don’t worry, I won’t tell your wife you came here.”