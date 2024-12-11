Straight Line of the Day: Things You Might Hear From Either Your Doctor or Your Bartender

“I assume you’ve had all your shots.”

“You’re gonna keep drinking? Pay up front.”

  15. Your liver bought my boat. A new one will pay for my kids college.

    For the last time, two fingers cost the same as one finger twice.

    Oh, you’ll be cured of what ails ya, just think of paralysis or death as side effects.

