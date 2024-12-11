Welcome to IMAO! Playing Around in the Workshop With Some New Ideas for Explosives Posted by Oppo on 11 December 2024, 11:00 am Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Come out to the coast, we’ll get together, have a few laughs. It’ll be a blast…
It wasn’t exactly an Earth shattering kaboom.
That’s why they banned the firework Cherry Bombs back in the Sixties. It was almost as good as a stick of 🧨 dynamite.
Yeah but in the last half of the ’70’s Cherry Bomb was a Runaways hit from 5 sticks of dynomite.
It became another Ben & Jerry’s ice cream flavor but wasn’t as explosive in sales as Cherry Garcia.
But will it work on the moon?
Annnnnnnd…. I’m seeing fingers on the floor! Can you dial 911 or do you need a hand?