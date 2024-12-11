Bond Girlathon : Results from 12/4/2024 : New Matches for 12/11/2024

Posted by on

Another week closer to Christmas. I hope you have all your shopping done. So let us get to the results and the new matches.

Results

12/4/2024

Carmen du SautoyNo PreferenceBarbara Bach
110271

12/4/2024

Francoise ThierryNo PreferenceSue Vanner
261219

This week.

Caroline Munro (Naomi) vs Lois Chiles (Holly Goodhead)

ContestantRecordTotal Score
Caroline Munro1 – 0 – 0135 – 1 – 17
Naomi

Actress:Caroline Munro
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Synopsis:

Naomi was an aid for Karl Stromberg, and escorted Bond and Anya Amasova to Stromberg’s oceanic citadel, the Atlantis. After Bond’s meeting ended, Stromberg instructed henchman Jaws to kill the two spies. In an intense chase sequence with Bond and Amasova driving a Lotus Esprit, Jaws shot at them from a car, another henchmen tried to kill them with a sidecar-missile, and Naomi tried to shoot them down from a helicopter. She met her end as Bond blew up her helicopter with a surface-to-air missile.

Caroline Munro

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Lois Chiles0 – 1 – 058 – 0 – 66
Holly Goodhead

Actress:Lois Chiles
Nationality:American
Bond Movie:Moonraker (1979)

Synopsis:

Holly Goodhead was a CIA agent working undercover as an astronaut for the Hugo Drax organization. After spending the night together with Bond, the two met up at the top of Sugarloaf mountain in Rio. On the cable car ride down, Jaws tried to kill them, and Holly’s cover was blown. Bond managed to escape, and rescued Holly after the pair were almost killed in a rocket blast chamber. They went to space together and shot down Drax’s globes that contained fatal gases meant to kill the human race on Earth.

Lois Chiles

Who do you prefer?
9 votes · 9 answers
Vote

Match 2

Corinne Clery (Corinne Dufour) vs Olga Bisera (Felicca)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Corinne Clery1 – 0 – 066 – 0 – 58
Corinne Dufour

Actress:Corinne Cléry
Nationality:French
Bond Movie:Moonraker (1979)

Synopsis:

Corinne Dufour was Hugo Drax’s personal assistant and pilot. She flew Bond over Drax’s estate, giving him a guided tour of the Moonraker complex and flying him to meet Drax. After spending the night with Bond, Corinne revealed the location of Drax’s safe, where Bond photographed secret documents. Drax discovered this, and Corinne was killed by Drax’s vicious pack of dogs.

Corinne Clery

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Olga Bisera0 – 1 – 017 – 1 – 135
Felicca

Actress:Olga Bisera
Nationality:Bosnian
Bond Movie:The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Synopsis:

Felicca worked for Aziz Fekkesh, a black market dealer who was selling the microfilms of a submarine tracking system. Fekkesh instructed Felicca to entertain Bond, should he call round, so that henchman Sandor could kill him. In their brief time together, Felicca took a liking to Bond, and when she saw Sandor about to shoot him, she spun round and took the bullet herself.

Olga Bisera

Who do you prefer?
9 votes · 9 answers
Vote

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.