Bond Girlathon : Results from 12/4/2024 : New Matches for 12/11/2024

Another week closer to Christmas. I hope you have all your shopping done. So let us get to the results and the new matches.
Results
12/4/2024
|Carmen du Sautoy
|No Preference
|Barbara Bach
|11
|0
|271
12/4/2024
|Francoise Thierry
|No Preference
|Sue Vanner
|26
|1
|219
This week.
Caroline Munro (Naomi) vs Lois Chiles (Holly Goodhead)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Score
|Caroline Munro
|1 – 0 – 0
|135 – 1 – 17
Actress: Caroline Munro Nationality: English Bond Movie: The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
Synopsis:
Naomi was an aid for Karl Stromberg, and escorted Bond and Anya Amasova to Stromberg’s oceanic citadel, the Atlantis. After Bond’s meeting ended, Stromberg instructed henchman Jaws to kill the two spies. In an intense chase sequence with Bond and Amasova driving a Lotus Esprit, Jaws shot at them from a car, another henchmen tried to kill them with a sidecar-missile, and Naomi tried to shoot them down from a helicopter. She met her end as Bond blew up her helicopter with a surface-to-air missile.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Lois Chiles
|0 – 1 – 0
|58 – 0 – 66
Actress: Lois Chiles Nationality: American Bond Movie: Moonraker (1979)
Synopsis:
Holly Goodhead was a CIA agent working undercover as an astronaut for the Hugo Drax organization. After spending the night together with Bond, the two met up at the top of Sugarloaf mountain in Rio. On the cable car ride down, Jaws tried to kill them, and Holly’s cover was blown. Bond managed to escape, and rescued Holly after the pair were almost killed in a rocket blast chamber. They went to space together and shot down Drax’s globes that contained fatal gases meant to kill the human race on Earth.
Match 2
Corinne Clery (Corinne Dufour) vs Olga Bisera (Felicca)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Corinne Clery
|1 – 0 – 0
|66 – 0 – 58
Actress: Corinne Cléry Nationality: French Bond Movie: Moonraker (1979)
Synopsis:
Corinne Dufour was Hugo Drax’s personal assistant and pilot. She flew Bond over Drax’s estate, giving him a guided tour of the Moonraker complex and flying him to meet Drax. After spending the night with Bond, Corinne revealed the location of Drax’s safe, where Bond photographed secret documents. Drax discovered this, and Corinne was killed by Drax’s vicious pack of dogs.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Olga Bisera
|0 – 1 – 0
|17 – 1 – 135
Actress: Olga Bisera Nationality: Bosnian Bond Movie: The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
Synopsis:
Felicca worked for Aziz Fekkesh, a black market dealer who was selling the microfilms of a submarine tracking system. Fekkesh instructed Felicca to entertain Bond, should he call round, so that henchman Sandor could kill him. In their brief time together, Felicca took a liking to Bond, and when she saw Sandor about to shoot him, she spun round and took the bullet herself.
Biden:
“I remember back in the 90’s when the Secret Service code word for Hillary Clinton was ‘Hillary Badhead’…no joke.”