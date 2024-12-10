So Who’s Working on the Excuses For Why It (a) Never Got Built, (b) Doesn’t Work, (c) Couldn’t Work?

Electric avenue: LA getting car-charging road ahead of 2028 Olympics

NY Post | 11/30/24 | Chris Harris

California is about to become home to the nation’s second electric vehicle-charging roadway — with construction due to be completed ahead of the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

The multimillion dollar UCLA project, funded with state grant moneys, will concentrate on a half-mile stretch of road in Westwood, according to the Los Angeles Times.

And it will come as the university prepares to host the Olympic Village — where all of the competing athletes stay during the games.

“A wireless inductive option is a game changer,” Clinton Bench, director of the UCLA Fleet and Transit, told the Times.

“When a vehicle is driving over [a charger], the vehicle can collect charge while it’s moving.”

Close to $20 million in grant money will be used to upgrade UCLA‘s bus fleet, replacing gas-powered vehicles with electric buses.

The EV-charging roadway will eliminate the need to connect any of the buses to electric charging coils.

Any electric vehicle that utilizes the roadway will be able to pick up a charge, thanks to several underground charging stations.

The buses would pick up charge while driving throughout the day or when parked at a stationary wireless charger.