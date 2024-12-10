So Who’s Working on the Excuses For Why It (a) Never Got Built, (b) Doesn’t Work, (c) Couldn’t Work?

So, a half-mile of road, at (say) sixty miles per hour, provides exactly how much time to re-charge the wireless charger the buses don’t have?
Electric avenue: LA getting car-charging road ahead of 2028 Olympics
NY Post | 11/30/24 | Chris Harris
California is about to become home to the nation’s second electric vehicle-charging roadway — with construction due to be completed ahead of the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.
The multimillion dollar UCLA project, funded with state grant moneys, will concentrate on a half-mile stretch of road in Westwood, according to the Los Angeles Times.
And it will come as the university prepares to host the Olympic Village — where all of the competing athletes stay during the games.
“A wireless inductive option is a game changer,” Clinton Bench, director of the UCLA Fleet and Transit, told the Times.
“When a vehicle is driving over [a charger], the vehicle can collect charge while it’s moving.”
Close to $20 million in grant money will be used to upgrade UCLA‘s bus fleet, replacing gas-powered vehicles with electric buses.
The EV-charging roadway will eliminate the need to connect any of the buses to electric charging coils.
Any electric vehicle that utilizes the roadway will be able to pick up a charge, thanks to several underground charging stations.
The buses would pick up charge while driving throughout the day or when parked at a stationary wireless charger.
How can you let facts and physics get in the way of our fabulous fever-dream of unlimited contactless energy transfer without cost or maintenance? Philistine!
How many multiple million dollars per half mile was it? Will they still let the peasants drive on it?
Most peasants don’t deign to go to that part of town…
Nobody told me there’d be math.
.5 mile x 1 minute/mile = half a minute on this miracle charger.
“Electric charging coils” / “Several underground charging stations.”
… Have these been tested out on bats, eagles, or spotted owls navigating by the earth’s electric field, spotted worms underground, or frogs crossing the roadway?
On people with pacemakers?
Electronics in self-driving cars?
The lighter in my car?
Hippies with piercings?
Terrorists?
Always with those negative waves Moriority, always with them negative waves.
I’d be interested to see what happens when some CalTech kid reverses the polarity on this as a lark.
They just gotta work out who gets the conference room during what times with the high-speed rail team.
They said there’d be donuts!
Inductive charging would only work if the vehicle being charged has inductive coils of wire for charging. Like a transformer. Name me one brand of EV that has that! Or bus! Another California boondoggle. They’d be better off with little gas-powered choo-choo trains on rubber wheels carting the Chinese visitors to their events.
Hey, a dystopic state can dream, can’t it?