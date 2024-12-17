Caption This! Posted by walruskkkch on 17 December 2024, 10:00 am Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
“I ate all the Kit Kats..I think it was four. They won’t kill me but will kill a dog…bwahahahaha.”
Crawled through every damned one of these little curly -q things and now I’m at the end and … $#@&!! NO TUNA!
That genie did warn me that this wish wasn’t the best idea.
“What?”
“Push 11 to find out what I was really doing in here…”
Hmm. Snickers, M&Ms, Twix. Ah, here we go, Oreos!
Damn, no tabbies.
“Please, mister, please, don’t hit E17….”
Help?
It’s a kitty Korner!
Don’t make me come out there to restock this puppy!
Pussy from a vending machine, sounds like something you’d find in Japan.