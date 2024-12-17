Welcome to IMAO — Hooray! It’s Tuesday! I’ve Been Waiting for These Bad Boys Posted by Oppo on 17 December 2024, 11:00 am Uh-oh — here are these guys again: Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Taco Tuesday should be a national holiday. Let’s start a rally.
One pill makes you larger
And one pill makes you small
But the ones that Tuesday brings you
Don’t do anything at all…
Shoot, someone’s gonna have to go back and get more pills.
So the drones are all about drugs?
Drug drones. Hey, if no one is authorized to shoot them down, then what a way to smuggle stuff into the USA !