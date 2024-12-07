Let’s stipulate that for every political statement or action a person makes, there will be an unhinged fringe on a binge that sends them a death threat. This is well known. How many of these threats can you think of that were actually ever carried out?
Oppo’s Law:
Nothing is newsworthy about anyone getting a death threat due to politics.
This will eliminate about 61.234% of political stories.
Let’s review:
For every political statement or action, there will be an equal and opposite binge of death threat farts that can be safely ignored.