Let’s stipulate that for every political statement or action a person makes, there will be an unhinged fringe on a binge that sends them a death threat. This is well known. How many of these threats can you think of that were actually ever carried out?

Oppo’s Law:

Nothing is newsworthy about anyone getting a death threat due to politics.

This will eliminate about 61.234% of political stories.

Like this: Like Loading...