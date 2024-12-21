Straight Line and Word of the Day: “Superintelligence” — What Would Be Your Role in This Gigaconomy ™ ?

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Predicts Superintelligence Will Threaten Jobs. Here’s When He Says Its Coming
ibtimes.com | 12/09/2024 | Priya Walia
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman warned of the transformative power of artificial intelligence (AI) and the rise of superintelligence during an appearance at the New York Times DealBook Summit last week.
He said AI might perform tasks once exclusive to humans, raising important concerns about economic changes and job displacement.
AGI represents a significant step toward achieving “superintelligence,” where machines surpass human intellectual capabilities in virtually all fields.
Altman candidly addressed the disruptive potential of AGI and superintelligent AI and warned of an “intense” long-term impact …
While AGI and superintelligence promise groundbreaking innovations, their integration into society must be carefully managed.
