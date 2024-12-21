Straight Line and Word of the Day: “Superintelligence” — What Would Be Your Role in This Gigaconomy ™ ?

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Predicts Superintelligence Will Threaten Jobs. Here’s When He Says Its Coming

ibtimes.com | 12/09/2024 | Priya Walia

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman warned of the transformative power of artificial intelligence (AI) and the rise of superintelligence during an appearance at the New York Times DealBook Summit last week.

He said AI might perform tasks once exclusive to humans, raising important concerns about economic changes and job displacement.

AGI represents a significant step toward achieving “superintelligence,” where machines surpass human intellectual capabilities in virtually all fields.