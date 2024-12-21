Welcome to IMAO! Here’s Your Office. As You Can See, We’ve Cut Back on the Mints Posted by Oppo on 21 December 2024, 11:00 am Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
… But the Turndown Service was superb nevertheless and the hand towels folded to look like Emu’s was killer.
What, you think mint grows on trees?
It’s for the best, I was getting sick of interns leaving chocolatey fingerprints on the sheets.
You’ve “cut back on the mints” but the truffles are GONE! Lemme talk to Frnak.