Friday Night Open Thread: Merry!

It’s eerily close to Christmas and Hannukah, now.

So here’s Oppo wishing you a happy and healthy holiday season. And immediately undermining that sentiment by saying:

Egg nog is OK, but I don’t know where the word “nog” originated, and for that reason don’t trust it. Don’t drink it: even if it makes you happy, it won’t make you healthy.

Stick to beer, wine, or 12-year-old Scotch, like James Bond and myself. You’ll never hear the word “nog” coming from James Bond. Especially when played by Sean Connery.

It made me uncomfortable if he was just teasing Miss Moneypenny, and never followed through.

