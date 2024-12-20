Friday Night Open Thread: Merry!

It’s eerily close to Christmas and Hannukah, now.
So here’s Oppo wishing you a happy and healthy holiday season. And immediately undermining that sentiment by saying:
Egg nog is OK, but I don’t know where the word “nog” originated, and for that reason don’t trust it. Don’t drink it: even if it makes you happy, it won’t make you healthy.
Stick to beer, wine, or 12-year-old Scotch, like James Bond and myself. You’ll never hear the word “nog” coming from James Bond. Especially when played by Sean Connery.
It made me uncomfortable if he was just teasing Miss Moneypenny, and never followed through.
Fresh egg nog is wonderful. Milk, eggs, sugar, nutmeg, vanilla, blender, glass, down the hatch.
nog (n.)
1670s, boull of nogg, as something shared with company; a poem of the same decade describes sweet nog. Attested by 1690s as “old, strong type of beer brewed in Norfolk.” The word is of unknown origin; perhaps related to noggin. Also see egg-nog. Related: Noggy “tipsy, intoxicated.”
“Nog” rhymes with “Grog” … Isn’t that old English for rum? Ah, the hell with it …just give me a nice, locally- brewed, lovingly crafted hazy IPA or toasty porter. Lip smackin’!!!!!!
Grog, I believe, is rum mixed with water.