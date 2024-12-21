Pottery Corner Posted by Oppo on 21 December 2024, 2:00 pm Need a last line… Hid him in his basement and blamed the fake fluShouldn’t have ever been installed, all the media knew Knew the man knew nothing, well, that’s nothing new . . . Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related 1
when the country turned on him though, that’s when their minds blew.
But his term is done, for the good of the many, if not the few.
And turned our country into a pile of poo
Hid him in his basement and blamed the fake flu
Shouldn’t have ever been installed, all the media knew
Knew the man knew nothing, well, that’s nothing new . . .
The newsholes can’t afford to let us get a clue
… MSM can kiss my ass and eat some humble stew.