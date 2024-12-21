Chinese Spy — Top Men

December 12, 2024 | Los Angeles Times | Brittny Mejia

Buried in Paragraph 17:

“Wen’s student visa was valid from Dec. 5, 2012, to Dec. 3, 2013, according to the complaint.”

OK…

“Estrada said it’s unclear whether that was legitimate and if he was actually studying.”

Hmm.

Eighteenth paragraph:

“Wen was ordered removed from the U.S. in 2018 …”

OK…

“… and, following a 2021 arrest, …”

?

“… he signed a form acknowledging his overstay status, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.”

Ohh, that’ll teach him. And:

“It’s unclear how he was able to stay in the country.“

Democrats?

