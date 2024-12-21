Transcript of Testimony

CHAIRMAN

State your name, please.

FRANKJ

FrankJ.

CHAIRMAN

And where were you born?

FRANKJ

I’ll give you one guess: it’s not in Palermo.

CHAIRMAN

And where do you live now?

FRANKJ

I live — uh — in an army barracks with the FBI guys.

CHAIRMAN

We have here finally a witness that will further testify to Basil’s (not Basil’s) rule over a crime empire that controls all the gambling in this country and perhaps other countries. This witness has had no buffer between himself and Basil (not Basil). He can corroborate our charges on enough counts for this committee to recommend a count of perjury against Basil… Or Basil. Senator.

SENATOR

Thank you.

[Walrus is whispering something to the man who was behind him earlier. FrankJ watches them.]

Mr. Fleming — Mr. Fleming. Were you a member of the IMAO family? Did you serve under a wiseguy — also known as “Oppo”?

FRANKJ

I — never know no Oppo. I do my own oppo research, Senator.

SENATOR

Mr. Fleming, you are contradicting a sworn statement that you previously made to me and signed. I ask you again sir — you are now under oath — were you at any time a member of a crime organization — headed by Basil — but not Basil?

FRANKJ

I don’t know nothin’ about that…

Oh: I was in the Random Thought business a while back, and the Straight Line business with Harvey, but that was a long time ago, that’s all.

CHAIRMAN

We have a sworn affidavit — we have it — your sworn affidavit that you wrote spoofs on the orders of Basil (not Basil). Do you deny that confession, and do you realize what will happen as a result of your denial?

FRANKJ

Look, the FBI guys promised me a deal. So I made up a lot of stuff about Basil, or whatever-his-name is, ’cause that’s what they wanted — but it was all satire — uh — everything. And I kept saying — Basil did this, but Basil did that — uh — so I said yeah, sure, why not?

SENATOR #2

Mr. Walrus, would you kindly identify for the committee the gentlewomen in the tight dresses sitting to your left?

