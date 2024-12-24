Straight Line of the Day: On Biden’s Last Stolen Christmas in the Stolen White House, He’ll … Posted by Oppo on 24 December 2024, 12:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
…pardon whoever killed Epstein and pardon Mangione, because he has a fear of Italians.
…. forget he was ever POTUS.
…pardon Hitler, Judas, and Satan.
Steal all the furniture to sell on ebay.
I think Hillary Clinton already beat him to that.
Have to let Jill write his name in the snow again.
… pull a prank on the incoming president by taking the “W” off all the keyboards, while Jill keeps trying to tell him it’s already been done.
…mistakenly pardon Trump.
… steal away in the late morning and take a nap, just like he does every day…