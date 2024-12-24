Welcome to IMAO! What Did You Get the Emu? Posted by Oppo on 24 December 2024, 11:00 am I’m not going to discuss what we got the interns. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Something for to allow him peck is brains out.
via GIPHY
A pair of John Lennon Sunglasses. It will be epic.
You thought I was going to say another Elf on an Emu?
Definitely not Bob B’s home address.
A discount coupon for a “full-service” massage.
An Emu on the Temu
I, for one, welcome our new Emu overlord, and in his honor, I have made a down payment on an Emu-ette (dang, those things are expensive!)…