Caption This!

Set ’em Fido, I got a story to tell.
Shaggy this is the third time I’ve caught you looking at Poodle Porn…you’re fired.
This ain’t Poodle Pörn, boss, it’s on how to prepare Horse’s Ovaries.
Shaggy:
“You just made me want to dry heave….brb.”
A little hair of the dog, Fido…
We do not serve drinks in a bowl in this establishment!
I say GOOD DAY to you sir!
Thats it!
Out you pixies go, troo the door or out the window!
110% DEI
I don’t care if Carrie Nation is marching down here. Let her in!
“NO CATS!… oh, it’s you…er…my apologies. What can I get you? Oh, yes…of course, on the house, Mr. D. “
This is a VERY GOOD DOG!
“Sure, I’m a female dog, but AOC is the one who’s stealing our tips.”