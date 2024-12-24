Poetry Coroner: My Gal Posted by Oppo on 24 December 2024, 3:00 pm There is a gal who shall remain nameless Who resisted advances which remain shameless And spawned no mysogeny Or otherwise progeny And prevented an event which was otherwise aimless. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Damn.
I mean dame-less
I applaud her wisdom.
On the breast of a barmaid named Gail
was tattooed the price of her tail
And on her behind
(for the sake of the blind)
….. ??
… was a Register, registering “Fail.”