Poetry Coroner: My Gal

Posted by on

There is a gal who shall remain nameless

Who resisted advances which remain shameless

And spawned no mysogeny

Or otherwise progeny

And prevented an event which was otherwise aimless.

4 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.