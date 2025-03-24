Babesleaga Group AF : Week 3 : Results and Standings

Going to flip to the homestretch. League is narrowing down nicely.

Results

Standings

ContestantRecordPointsAveragePoints AgainstAverage Score
Lynda Carter3 – 0 – 026488.009788.00-32.33
Susan Anton3 – 0 – 024581.6711081.67-36.67
Catherine Bach2 – 1 – 023177.0013477.00-44.67
Lynda Day George1 – 1 – 115752.3320252.33-67.33
Loni Anderson1 – 2 – 019163.6716663.67-55.33
Deidre Hall1 – 2 – 014949.6723349.67-77.67
Charo0 – 2 – 112040.0024940.00-83.00
Pamela Hensley0 – 3 – 010635.3327135.33-90.33

Week 4

  • 10:00 am Deidre Hall vs Charo
  • 2:00 pm Pamela Hensley vs Lynda Carter
  • 6:00 pm Susan Anton vs Catherine Bach
  • 8:00 pm Lynda Day George vs Loni Anderson

