Babesleaga Group AF : Week 3 : Results and Standings

Going to flip to the homestretch. League is narrowing down nicely.

Results

This poll is no longer accepting votes Anonymous Vote Sign in with WordPress Who do you prefer? Lynda Day George

Susan Anton 104 votes · 104 answers Vote

This poll is no longer accepting votes Anonymous Vote Sign in with WordPress Who do you prefer? Deidre Hall

Pamela Hensley 134 votes · 134 answers Vote

This poll is no longer accepting votes Anonymous Vote Sign in with WordPress Who do you prefer? Lynda Carter

Loni Anderson 105 votes · 105 answers Vote

This poll is no longer accepting votes Anonymous Vote Sign in with WordPress Who do you prefer? Charo

Catherine Bach 113 votes · 113 answers Vote

Standings

Contestant Record Points Average Points Against Average Score Lynda Carter 3 – 0 – 0 264 88.00 97 88.00-32.33 Susan Anton 3 – 0 – 0 245 81.67 110 81.67-36.67 Catherine Bach 2 – 1 – 0 231 77.00 134 77.00-44.67 Lynda Day George 1 – 1 – 1 157 52.33 202 52.33-67.33 Loni Anderson 1 – 2 – 0 191 63.67 166 63.67-55.33 Deidre Hall 1 – 2 – 0 149 49.67 233 49.67-77.67 Charo 0 – 2 – 1 120 40.00 249 40.00-83.00 Pamela Hensley 0 – 3 – 0 106 35.33 271 35.33-90.33

Week 4

10:00 am Deidre Hall vs Charo

2:00 pm Pamela Hensley vs Lynda Carter

6:00 pm Susan Anton vs Catherine Bach

8:00 pm Lynda Day George vs Loni Anderson

Like this: Like Loading...