Caption This! Posted by walruskkkch on 18 March 2025, 10:00 am Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Hurry this up, I got a tee time.
Okokokok…there it is…geesh.
Trump to Technician:
“What do you call a wizard with wireless headphones”?
Airy-Podder
“Control air traffic? Sure, I’ll give it a whirl – can’t be any harder than making fries…”
“Hey Ayatollah! What do you call 500 dead Houthis?”… A good start!”
Leading by example; a politician on a zoom meeting with his pants on for once!
Trump: “B-5…BINGO!”
Tech: “Uh, sir, this isn’t Bingo. But you did just sink their battleship!”
Trump: “Push the button labeled “Zelenskyy.” Then press “Neutron Bomb! And send a condolences card to his family.”
Mr President, would you please stop listening to “eye of the tiger” for a second and tell me the secret to that glorious mane?
Needs more cow bell.
“Tell AOC to jump up and down.”
I’m not his PR manager, but in 4 years he better well change his hat to “MADE America Great Again”
And I’m a Canadian saying that.