Cartoons and Memes Posted by walruskkkch on 6 March 2025, 10:00 am "Ahh, Miss Welch. What is going on?" "Just getting into the holiday." "The Bunny costume wasn't good enough?" "You are joking, right?" "Right?"
The Pope and Raquel Welch are in a lifeboat. Suddenly, a wave rocks the boat and knocks the Pope into the water. During the commotion, he also loses his glasses.
Since he can’t see where he is, he starts to pray. He is a considerate man, so he prays for Raquel first.
“Dear Lord, please have mercy on Miss Welch. Please keep her safe.”
Raquel, who is still in the boat, hears him and replies, “I’m fine! Just follow my voice to get back to the boat!”
The Pope thanks God, and begins to swim closer to the boat.
“Now reach out your hands,” Raquel says.
The Pope reaches out his hands and immediately feels two flotation devices. He grabs them and says, “Oh Lord, thank you for blessing me with these buoys, by which I will be saved!”
Raquel pulls the Pope back into the boat. But before she does, she says to him, “Those aren’t buoys.”
They are “Oh buoys!”
Boy are you right!