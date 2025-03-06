Straight Line of the Day: Co-Existing in a World Full of Wooly Mice and Wooly Mammoths …

Hoping to revive mammoths, scientists create ‘woolly mice’
NPR | March 04, 2025 | Rob Stein
Scientists have genetically engineered mice with some key characteristics of an extinct animal that was far larger — the woolly mammoth.
This “woolly mouse” marks an important step toward achieving the researchers’ ultimate goal — bringing a woolly mammoth-like creature back from extinction, they say.
… Scientists implanted genetically modified embryos in female lab mice that gave birth to the first of the woolly pups in October.
Things will get real exciting when they also put some frog DNA in there along with some Komodo monitor lizard, making it a jumping, biting, woolly, cutie pie with an attitude.
Hey! I dated one of those!
Co-Existing in a World Full of Wooly Mice and Wooly Mammoths…
…is Sam the Sham and his Wooly Bully.
He’d certainly have a lot more material to work with!
…would be a hair-raising experience…
… I would invest heavily in hair care product futures…
Co-Existing in a World Full of Wooly Mice and Wooly Mammoths …
…I just might take up crochet.
Mice with tusks would be super cool!
Don’t expect us to kill them. You’re on your own.
Co-Existing in a World Full of Wooly Mice and Wooly Mammoths …
The Yak goes down several notches in social status.
Yes, but not as far down as the Red-Lipped Bat Fish…I would say.
If the popular mythology about elephants and mice are true, woolly mice might be a Mammoth’s worst nightmare…
I’m pretty sure the only thing that could scare a mammoth would be a Tribble ..or a pic of Mad Max Waters… there’s a bunch more I could name but I don’t want to push my luck on First Degree Slander….yes I do.
With that hair I thought they would name him Trump.