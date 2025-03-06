Straight Line of the Day: Co-Existing in a World Full of Wooly Mice and Wooly Mammoths …

Hoping to revive mammoths, scientists create ‘woolly mice’

NPR | March 04, 2025 | Rob Stein

Scientists have genetically engineered mice with some key characteristics of an extinct animal that was far larger — the woolly mammoth.

This “woolly mouse” marks an important step toward achieving the researchers’ ultimate goal — bringing a woolly mammoth-like creature back from extinction, they say.

… Scientists implanted genetically modified embryos in female lab mice that gave birth to the first of the woolly pups in October.