Straight Line of the Day: Co-Existing in a World Full of Wooly Mice and Wooly Mammoths …

Posted by on

Hoping to revive mammoths, scientists create ‘woolly mice’
NPR | March 04, 2025 | Rob Stein

Scientists have genetically engineered mice with some key characteristics of an extinct animal that was far larger — the woolly mammoth.

This “woolly mouse” marks an important step toward achieving the researchers’ ultimate goal — bringing a woolly mammoth-like creature back from extinction, they say.

… Scientists implanted genetically modified embryos in female lab mice that gave birth to the first of the woolly pups in October.

14 Comments

    • I’m pretty sure the only thing that could scare a mammoth would be a Tribble ..or a pic of Mad Max Waters… there’s a bunch more I could name but I don’t want to push my luck on First Degree Slander….yes I do.

      1
      Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.