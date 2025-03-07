Bond Girlathon : Friday : Week 2/28/2025 Results : New Matches 3/7/2025

Actress: Luciana Paluzzi Nationality: Italian Bond Movie: Thunderball (1965)

Synopsis:

Fiona Volpe was the archtypical Bond henchwoman, with the task of seducing men into traps. She was feisty and more competent than many of the henchmen in the Bond films. She met her end while dancing with Bond; a henchman tried to shoot Bond in the back, but he quickly spun round and the bullet killed Fiona instead.