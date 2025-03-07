Bond Girlathon : Friday : Week 2/28/2025 Results : New Matches 3/7/2025

Hey, guest hosting duties for me this week. How you all doing?
Results
|Denise Richards
|No Preference
|Margaret Nolan
|164
|1
|105
|Sophie Marceau
|No Preference
|Claudine Auger
|148
|1
|86
Matches for 3/7/2025
Match 1
Luciana Paluzzi (Fiona Volpe) vs Serena Scott Thomas (Dr. Molly Warmflash)
Actress: Luciana Paluzzi Nationality: Italian Bond Movie: Thunderball (1965)
Synopsis:
Fiona Volpe was the archtypical Bond henchwoman, with the task of seducing men into traps. She was feisty and more competent than many of the henchmen in the Bond films. She met her end while dancing with Bond; a henchman tried to shoot Bond in the back, but he quickly spun round and the bullet killed Fiona instead.
VS
Actress: Serena Scott Thomas Nationality: English Bond Movie: The World is Not Enough (1999)
Synopsis:
Molly Warmflash was the chief medical officer at MI6. Bond had to visit her to be cleared for duty after an explosion dislocated his collar bone. Although not technically fit, Bond seduced Molly, who agreed to clear him so long as he called her this time. Moneypenny read off the report, which mentioned that Bond had “exceptional stamina.”
Match 2
Molly Peters (Patricia Fearing) vs Halle Berry (Jinx)
Actress: Molly Peters Nationality: English Bond Movie: Thunderball (1965)
Synopsis:
Patricia Fearing was a nurse working at the Shrublands health clinic, where Bond had been sent to detoxify from too many martinis. After nearly being killed by SPECTRE agent Count Lippe, Bond won the sympathy of Patricia, and the two spent the night with a steam room and a mink glove.
VS
Actress: Halle Berry Nationality: American Bond Movie: Die Another Day (2002)
Synopsis:
Since Die Another Day was the 20th Bond film, and marked the 40th anniversary of the series, Jinx was introduced in the style of Honey Ryder, rising out of the sea in a bikini, with a hunting knife attached to her side. Jinx worked for the NSA and was assigned to kill Zao.
