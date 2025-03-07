Bond Girlathon : Friday : Week 2/28/2025 Results : New Matches 3/7/2025

Hey, guest hosting duties for me this week. How you all doing?

Results

Denise RichardsNo PreferenceMargaret Nolan
1641105

Sophie MarceauNo PreferenceClaudine Auger
148186

Matches for 3/7/2025

Match 1

Luciana Paluzzi (Fiona Volpe) vs Serena Scott Thomas (Dr. Molly Warmflash)

Fiona Volpe

Actress:Luciana Paluzzi
Nationality:Italian
Bond Movie:Thunderball (1965)

Synopsis:

Fiona Volpe was the archtypical Bond henchwoman, with the task of seducing men into traps. She was feisty and more competent than many of the henchmen in the Bond films. She met her end while dancing with Bond; a henchman tried to shoot Bond in the back, but he quickly spun round and the bullet killed Fiona instead.

Luciana Paluzzi

VS

Dr. Molly Warmflash

Actress:Serena Scott Thomas
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:The World is Not Enough (1999)

Synopsis:

Molly Warmflash was the chief medical officer at MI6. Bond had to visit her to be cleared for duty after an explosion dislocated his collar bone. Although not technically fit, Bond seduced Molly, who agreed to clear him so long as he called her this time. Moneypenny read off the report, which mentioned that Bond had “exceptional stamina.”

Serena Scott Thomas

Match 2

Molly Peters (Patricia Fearing) vs Halle Berry (Jinx)

Patricia Fearing

Actress:Molly Peters
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:Thunderball (1965)

Synopsis:

Patricia Fearing was a nurse working at the Shrublands health clinic, where Bond had been sent to detoxify from too many martinis. After nearly being killed by SPECTRE agent Count Lippe, Bond won the sympathy of Patricia, and the two spent the night with a steam room and a mink glove.

Molly Peters

VS

Jinx

Actress:Halle Berry
Nationality:American
Bond Movie:Die Another Day (2002)

Synopsis:

Since Die Another Day was the 20th Bond film, and marked the 40th anniversary of the series, Jinx was introduced in the style of Honey Ryder, rising out of the sea in a bikini, with a hunting knife attached to her side. Jinx worked for the NSA and was assigned to kill Zao.

Halle Berry

