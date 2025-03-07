Straight Line of the Day: A State Judge Has Just Ruled That Trump Must… Posted by Oppo on 7 March 2025, 12:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
…fund the judges’s wife’s NGO.
He must be a blue state judge and no one cares about his wife’s Non Governmental Orgasms…unless she’s on Epstein’s list of course.
…but Trump won’t.
… stop with all the winning already…
… “be nice until it’s time to not be nice” …
Cut down the mightiest tree in the forest with…. a herring!
…arrest its sanctuary city mayors.
Hahahahahaha! I kid. I kid. Hahahahahaha! (GASP)
… have Melania go through her own underwear drawer for a change.
— under the doctrines of Racy Mensa and Hubba-Hubbea Corpus.
Biden:
“Hey jack, she’s a Commie and I could tell by sniffing her underwear if given the chance.”
… and that’s all it says. That Trump must.
A state judge has just ruled that Trump must, as Commander in Chief, pay to for the extended warranties on all of the US HMMWV’s using his own money.
A state judge has just ruled that Trump must explain the infield fly rule in a way that even AOC will understand it before he can fire anyone.
Then try to explain the old two-line pass rule…
Also, try and explain the ‘Down Without Contact in College Football’. 🏈
… reinstate DEI in all government departments, starting by firing JD Vance and resigning the presidency in favor of a more “diverse lineup”…
And Elon must transition immediately…
..must..”drive 55…for climate change’s sake..”