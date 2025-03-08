Straight Line of the Day: Thinking Outside the Box — A Brilliant Solution to the Russia / Ukraine War Is… Posted by Oppo on 8 March 2025, 12:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Brock Obama:
“Folks, the best solution to the crisis is a Vodka & Caviar Summit. I and Valerie Jarrett could assemble a High Level IQ Team in no time while Trump and Musk are acting stupidly.”
I almost have forgotten that jackass — The Ride of the Valerie.
Thank you for the history lessen.
… a nice game of chess…
… a Reality-TV-Star ratings challenge…
Thinking Outside the Box — A Brilliant Solution to the Russia / Ukraine War Is…
Rename war as Peace and walk away.
A Brilliant Solution to the Russia / Ukraine War Is…
… nuking the District of Criminals while the good guys are out of town
(I’m sorry, is that too severe?)
Not at all too severe. However I would change the place to be nuked. Nuke the Kremlin, and it doesn’t matter who is or isn’t in town as there are absolutely, positively no good guys to be found in the Kremlin.
….. lots and lots of little chocolate donuts.
We’re trying to get a peace treaty, not train for the decathalon.
The rare double-Obscury!
John Belushi nods.
Putin and Zelenskyy reenact this scene.
https://youtu.be/CLnT8k4O84M?si=A7pitBI7QTHYrtps
Appearantly that Massachusetts judge just ruled Trump has to allow Joe Biden and family to live in the White House.
Nuke ‘em both
Stop fighting now and let each declare victory.
Gristle-Nacht!