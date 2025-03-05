Straight Line of the Day: Men and Women Are Wrong About What the Opposite Sex Finds Hot. For Instance: …

Men and women are wrong about what the opposite sex finds hot, new study reveals

New York Post | Feb. 28, 2025 | Adriana Diaz

A new study published in PLOS One found that men and women misjudge what the opposite sex finds attractive. A research team in the United Kingdom asked 144 people — with an average age of 22 — to adjust a 3D model of a man’s or a woman’s face to match their appearance to find out what they believed the other gender finds the most attractive for both short- and long-term relationships.

Sharp, bold features like chiseled jawlines are often described as more masculine, while soft, delicate features like full lips are characterized as more feminine …

“We have demonstrated a substantial misperception of what men and women predict the opposite sex to desire in terms of sexual dimorphism of face shape,” the study authors concluded.