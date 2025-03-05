Straight Line of the Day: Men and Women Are Wrong About What the Opposite Sex Finds Hot. For Instance: …

Men and women are wrong about what the opposite sex finds hot, new study reveals
New York Post | Feb. 28, 2025 | Adriana Diaz

A new study published in PLOS One found that men and women misjudge what the opposite sex finds attractive. A research team in the United Kingdom asked 144 people — with an average age of 22 — to adjust a 3D model of a man’s or a woman’s face to match their appearance to find out what they believed the other gender finds the most attractive for both short- and long-term relationships.

Sharp, bold features like chiseled jawlines are often described as more masculine, while soft, delicate features like full lips are characterized as more feminine …

“We have demonstrated a substantial misperception of what men and women predict the opposite sex to desire in terms of sexual dimorphism of face shape,” the study authors concluded.

144 participants? This study was gross.

  6. Women think men want lots of sex.
    Men really want a sammich and some peace to watch the game. (Play video games if under 30.)

    Men think women want candy, flowers, and jewelry.
    Women really want somebody to nag.

