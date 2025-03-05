Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results from 2/25/2025 : New Matches for 3/5/2025

March is coming in like a lioness.

Results

Britt EklandNo PreferenceFiona Fullerton
223157
Maud AdamsNo PreferenceMaryam d’Abo
196195

Week of 3/5/2025

Match 1

Carmen du Sautoy (Saida) vs Kell Tyler (Linda)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Carmen du Sautoy0 – 2 – 029 – 1 – 311
Saide

Actress:Carmen du Sautoy
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

Synopsis:

Saida was a Lebanese belly dancer, and the ex-lover of agent 002, Bill Fairbanks. When Fairbanks is found dead, Bond visits Saida to find out what happened. Saida mentions that she found the bullet that killed Fairbanks and now uses it as a lucky charm belly button. Bond tries to casually steal the bullet, but after getting hit on the back by the club bouncer, he swallows it by mistake.

Carmen du Sautoy

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Kell Tyler0 – 2 – 0148 – 5 – 337
Linda

Actress:Kell Tyler
Nationality:American
Bond Movie:The Living Daylights (1987)

Synopsis:

A lady of leisure, Linda was aboard her boat complaining on the phone to a friend. “It’s all so boring here Margo, there’s nothing but playboys and tennis pros. Ugh, if only I could find a real man.” At which point, Bond landed his holey and smoldering parachute on the yacht, hung up her phone and dialled exercise control. He said he would report in an hour, until Linda held up a glass of champagne, then he changed his mind to 2 hours.

Kell Tyler

Who do you prefer?
43 votes · 43 answers
Vote

Match 2

Francoise Therry (Chew Mee) vs Carey Lowell (Pam Bouvier)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Franciose Therry1 – 1 – 066 – 2 – 237
Chew Mee

Actress:Francoise Therry
Nationality:French
Bond Movie:The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

Synopsis:

Chew Mee was a mistress of businessman Hai Fat. While visiting Hai Fat, Bond first saw sight of her while she was swimming naked in the palaces’ pool. Bond asked how the water was, and Chew Mee responded that he should come in and find out. Chew Mee had only a brief appearance, and Bond didn’t make it into the pool.

Francoise Therry

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Carey Lowell1 – 1 – 0298 – 2 – 239
Pam Bouvier

Actress:Carey Lowell
Nationality:American
Bond Movie:Licence to Kill (1989)

Synopsis:

Pam Bouvier was a CIA freelancer pilot, and an informant against drug baron Franz Sanchez. Bond found her name on an informant list along with the time and place of her next meeting. He met her at a bar and escaped with her after Sanchez’s henchman Dario showed up. Pam then flew Bond to Isthmus City to find Sanchez, and became his executive secretary as a cover.

Carey Lowell

Who do you prefer?
45 votes · 45 answers
Vote

