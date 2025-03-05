Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results from 2/25/2025 : New Matches for 3/5/2025

March is coming in like a lioness.
Week of 3/5/2025
Match 1
Carmen du Sautoy (Saida) vs Kell Tyler (Linda)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Carmen du Sautoy
|0 – 2 – 0
|29 – 1 – 311
Actress: Carmen du Sautoy Nationality: English Bond Movie: The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)
Synopsis:
Saida was a Lebanese belly dancer, and the ex-lover of agent 002, Bill Fairbanks. When Fairbanks is found dead, Bond visits Saida to find out what happened. Saida mentions that she found the bullet that killed Fairbanks and now uses it as a lucky charm belly button. Bond tries to casually steal the bullet, but after getting hit on the back by the club bouncer, he swallows it by mistake.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Kell Tyler
|0 – 2 – 0
|148 – 5 – 337
Actress: Kell Tyler Nationality: American Bond Movie: The Living Daylights (1987)
Synopsis:
A lady of leisure, Linda was aboard her boat complaining on the phone to a friend. “It’s all so boring here Margo, there’s nothing but playboys and tennis pros. Ugh, if only I could find a real man.” At which point, Bond landed his holey and smoldering parachute on the yacht, hung up her phone and dialled exercise control. He said he would report in an hour, until Linda held up a glass of champagne, then he changed his mind to 2 hours.
Match 2
Francoise Therry (Chew Mee) vs Carey Lowell (Pam Bouvier)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Franciose Therry
|1 – 1 – 0
|66 – 2 – 237
Actress: Francoise Therry Nationality: French Bond Movie: The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)
Synopsis:
Chew Mee was a mistress of businessman Hai Fat. While visiting Hai Fat, Bond first saw sight of her while she was swimming naked in the palaces’ pool. Bond asked how the water was, and Chew Mee responded that he should come in and find out. Chew Mee had only a brief appearance, and Bond didn’t make it into the pool.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Carey Lowell
|1 – 1 – 0
|298 – 2 – 239
Actress: Carey Lowell Nationality: American Bond Movie: Licence to Kill (1989)
Synopsis:
Pam Bouvier was a CIA freelancer pilot, and an informant against drug baron Franz Sanchez. Bond found her name on an informant list along with the time and place of her next meeting. He met her at a bar and escaped with her after Sanchez’s henchman Dario showed up. Pam then flew Bond to Isthmus City to find Sanchez, and became his executive secretary as a cover.