Straight Line of the Day: Expected at Trump’s State-of-the-Union-ish Speech Tonight: …

Posted by on

16 Comments

  6. Eeeevrrrrythings fixed. Just like I said it would be.
    The deep state? FIRED.
    We’re out of the war in Ukraine.
    DEI is now DOA.
    No more fraud and abuse.
    Eeevrrryone loves America again (except for losers that we don’t like anyway)
    The McDonalds button on my desk is working perfectly
    America is pretty great now, wouldn’t you say?

    1
    Reply to this comment

  7. Expected at Trump’s State-of-the-Union-ish Speech Tonight:

    Victory Tacos 🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮

    2
    Reply to this comment

  8. Crying, whining and gnashing of teeth from the Dems.
    A big beautiful, best speech ever by any president ever, ask anybody, from Trump.
    A loop of ‘Yes Boss’ playing constantly from the mouths of T-rump’s staff.
    Luke warm applause from Repubs…or they will all come in their cheer uniforms and bray to the high Heavens if a hot mike picks up even a fart from our new sheriff.
    I personally hope Trump drops trou, moons the assembled doofus crowd and asks ‘How do you like me so far’, follow with hilarity and mayhem for the rest of his first 100 days.
    For the Dems, Fetterman seems to be the brightest of the bunch, and though he scares the beejeesus out of me to look at, some of what leaves his mouth is actually reasoned and balanced…just don’t bring fire to the speech. Fetterman no like fire. He is a snappy dresser though.

    1
    Reply to this comment

  12. Expected at Trump’s State-of-the-Union-ish Speech Tonight: …

    A flood of liberl tears of Biblical proportions. Everyone! Get on the Trump Ark!

    “Come with me if you want to live.”

    1
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.