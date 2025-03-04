Straight Line of the Day: Expected at Trump’s State-of-the-Union-ish Speech Tonight: … Posted by Oppo on 4 March 2025, 12:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
… demands for apologies, and resignations, across the board…
Nancy Pelosi will bring a confetti cannon to shoot her copy of his speech into the crowd.
Another attempt to assassinate DJT.
… the first Biden family show trial…
… lots and lots of superlatives…
Eeeevrrrrythings fixed. Just like I said it would be.
The deep state? FIRED.
We’re out of the war in Ukraine.
DEI is now DOA.
No more fraud and abuse.
Eeevrrryone loves America again (except for losers that we don’t like anyway)
The McDonalds button on my desk is working perfectly
America is pretty great now, wouldn’t you say?
Victory Tacos 🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮
Crying, whining and gnashing of teeth from the Dems.
A big beautiful, best speech ever by any president ever, ask anybody, from Trump.
A loop of ‘Yes Boss’ playing constantly from the mouths of T-rump’s staff.
Luke warm applause from Repubs…or they will all come in their cheer uniforms and bray to the high Heavens if a hot mike picks up even a fart from our new sheriff.
I personally hope Trump drops trou, moons the assembled doofus crowd and asks ‘How do you like me so far’, follow with hilarity and mayhem for the rest of his first 100 days.
For the Dems, Fetterman seems to be the brightest of the bunch, and though he scares the beejeesus out of me to look at, some of what leaves his mouth is actually reasoned and balanced…just don’t bring fire to the speech. Fetterman no like fire. He is a snappy dresser though.
Exploding heads.
Toxic Deep State flatulence.
Democrats and RINO’s crying out for “MOMMY!!”
A lot of gasping for air.
Traitors masquerading as progressive.
Trump stands at the podium smiling while “Happy Days Are Here Again” plays. When the song ends, he leaves.
It will be Y.M.C.A.
A flood of liberl tears of Biblical proportions. Everyone! Get on the Trump Ark!
“Come with me if you want to live.”
Lots of wailing and gnashing of teeth
Republicans wearing American flag pins
Democrats wearing Ukraine flag pis
Can we hope that Ilhan Omar is “escorted” out by ICE during the speech?