Caption this!

Democrats on their way to try and help Ukraine.
Free trip back to Mexico. Ask me how.
2A baby, 2A!
So you say I can’t have high capacity magazines?
Hoping to sneak this across the border by hiding it in plain sight…
Scrap metal yard, here I come!!!
Headed for the Cannabis Convention with “The World’s Largest Bong”…
Would you hit it?
More importantly, how hard would it hit you?
It’s that Cannon Kush! 🤣
Wrong kind of battery power, Dude.
Well, this is a big bore.
“Wait; it’s Talk Like a Pirate Day?”
Cry havoc!
Pfft. An American Truck would fit at least three.
The talibans “Tactical Toyota’s” after Trump goes in and takes back all our stuff.
… a misguided attempt to add to the church Canon…
Side note: I don’t think it’s real. That truck isn’t squatted to its bumpstops, the tailgate and roof aren’t crushing, and that rope is awfully thin for that to be a real cannon. It’s probably made of cake and fondant.
Spoilsport.
Get off my lawn!
Someone desperately trying to make their Toyota fan fic canon.
Damn, it! I was assured that it would be delivered in a plain brown wrapper.
“I have a delivery for a W. E Coyote?”
Dad to son “When are you going to finally do something with your life?!”
30 Son “I started doing Door Dash Deliveries for the ACME company. The tips are great!”
You’ve heard of the “Ironman” Ivan Stewart edition Toyotas, but have you heard of the even more rare, “Ironsides” edition?