Caption this!

Posted by on

25 Comments

  15. Side note: I don’t think it’s real. That truck isn’t squatted to its bumpstops, the tailgate and roof aren’t crushing, and that rope is awfully thin for that to be a real cannon. It’s probably made of cake and fondant.

    1
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.