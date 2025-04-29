Babesleaga Division 4 Winners : Week 2 : Britney Spears vs Valerie Bertinelli

Britney Spears vs Valerie Bertinelli

Britney Spears (0-1-0 Pts. 18 Avg. 18.00)

  • Week 1 Lost to Barbara Eden 18-109

VS

Valerie Bertinelli (1-0-0 Pts. 83 Avg. 83.00)

  • Week 1 Defeated Greta Garbo 83-37

