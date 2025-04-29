Babesleaga Division 4 Winners : Week 2 : Britney Spears vs Valerie Bertinelli Posted by walruskkkch on 28 April 2025, 8:00 pm Good night. Britney Spears vs Valerie Bertinelli Britney Spears (0-1-0 Pts. 18 Avg. 18.00) Week 1 Lost to Barbara Eden 18-109 VS Valerie Bertinelli (1-0-0 Pts. 83 Avg. 83.00) Week 1 Defeated Greta Garbo 83-37 Anonymous VoteSign in with WordPressWho do you prefer?Britney SpearsValerie Bertinelli11 votes · 11 answersVote Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related